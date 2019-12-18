Offering asides, recommended links, blogworthy quotations, and more, In Brief is the Northwest Progressive Institute's microblog of world, national, and local politics.

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019
Photo

A before and after look at Sound Transit's Roosevelt Station: The top image shows construction on the platform as of January 2019; the bottom image shows the nearly complete station platform eleven months later

